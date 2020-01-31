GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Logan Fay said he was completely in the dark about it.

It was a surprise his mom worked out for him when he turned 14 on Thursday, Jan. 30. Logan's parents said they wanted to do something different for his birthday this year.

"It was a surprise. He likes helicopters and gets into that kind of stuff," said Logan's mom Tara. "So we thought why not do something totally different and off the wall."

Tara arranged with a friend to get a pilot to take Logan up for his birthday. Logan along with his brother and mom got see parts of the city from 600 feet in the sky.

Tara Fay

"It was frightening at first, but then I started to get scared and excited at the same time," Logan said.

The birthday boy said he saw the Grand River and his school on the flight.

"I hope it's something special that he'll remember," his mom said.

Logan's mom added that she contacted the city and police to let them know the helicopter would be landing in the neighborhood Thursday evening.

People were commenting after the helicopter landed in a Grand Rapids neighborhood Facebook page but the Fay's tell us most of the people in the area were supportive.

"Most of them really enjoyed the fact that somebody would do something like that for their son," Tara said.

Police were called to the scene but left after a short time after with out incident.

