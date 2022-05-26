9 female scientists from Africa visit West Michigan to research the Great Lakes

As part of the African Women in Science program, nine scientists are bringing their knowledge to the United States.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Women are significantly under-represented in the field of aquatic sciences across the world, but a program piloted by the African Center for Aquatic Research and Education called the African Women in Science program is looking to change that. The program is bringing minority women right here to West Michigan for training.

Between the North American and the African Great Lakes, we actually have 45% of the world's freshwater. Freshwater that is being threatened by things such as pollution, land-use changes, climate change, increased population and overfishing. It's these threats that brought nine early-career female scientists, from different parts of Africa, here for research.

Marine Claire Dusabe, a Ph.D. candidate at Justus Liebig University, stated "I would like to learn from the scientist working on American Great Lakes so we adopt the approaches they are using to be applicable to African Great Lakes."

The collaboration of scientist around the world help solve problems and recognize new ones. It's these problems that give these women their scientific purpose.

"These Great Lakes support our world of people. So, we really would like to have these lakes conserved and see them thrive," explained scientist Esther Kagoya.

Although, getting to this point in their career did not come without challenges.

Stephanie Smith, the strategic advisor for the Diversifying Aquatic Sciences Program expanded on these challenges.

"Historically women are denied positions in sciences. That means that their perspectives are missing from the critical research that needs to be done. We can't solve the world's problems if we are only hearing from half the population."

"You know, it's really not easy to be a mother and a woman in science. You have to manage a home, you have to take care of the kids, and you have to do the science," said Kagoya.

But these women do not let these challenges stop them from achieving their goals.

