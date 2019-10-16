Halloween is nearly here -- do you have a costume picked out yet?

If you need any help, Google Trends has released some of the most-searched lists of costumes for couples, pets and babies last month.

At the top of the list is "IT" -- which references Pennywise, the creepy clown from the Stephen King novel and the big screen. The second on the list is a little more traditional -- a witch. Google doesn't specify if we're talking scary witch, good witch or sexy witch. Coming in third nationally is Spider-Man, which isn't totally surprising as Spidey is coming off the success of "Avengers: Endgame," and "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

Check out the full lists on Google Trend's "FrightGeist." The site also features a state-by-state breakdown.

If you're still stumped on what to wear even after consulting the lists, there's a costume wizard section that will offer up suggestions based on your preferences when it comes to spookiness and uniqueness.

Most-searched Halloween costumes in the U.S.

IT Witch Spider-Man Dinosaur Descendants Clown Fortnite Chucky 1980s Unicorn

Most searched costumes for couples

Lilo and Stitch Bonnie and Clyde Cosmo and Wanda Adam and Eve Cheech and Chong Mario and Luigi Chucky and Tiffany Sonny and Cher Rick and Morty Phineas and Ferb

Most-searched “good-for-groups” costume searches

Descendants Fortnite Stranger Things 1980s Toy Story Power Rangers Star Wars The Wizard of Oz Minecraft The Powerpuff Girls

Most-searched pet costumes

Chucky dog costume Ewok dog costume Spider dog costume Pennywise dog costume Dinosaur dog costume UPS dog costume Demogorgon dog costume Shark dog costume Batman dog costume Ghost dog costume

Currently trending costumes for babies

Banana Dalmatian Grinch Pennywise Stay Puft Starbucks Concha Pumpkin Deer Olaf

