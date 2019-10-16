Halloween is nearly here -- do you have a costume picked out yet?
If you need any help, Google Trends has released some of the most-searched lists of costumes for couples, pets and babies last month.
At the top of the list is "IT" -- which references Pennywise, the creepy clown from the Stephen King novel and the big screen. The second on the list is a little more traditional -- a witch. Google doesn't specify if we're talking scary witch, good witch or sexy witch. Coming in third nationally is Spider-Man, which isn't totally surprising as Spidey is coming off the success of "Avengers: Endgame," and "Spider-Man: Far From Home."
Check out the full lists on Google Trend's "FrightGeist." The site also features a state-by-state breakdown.
If you're still stumped on what to wear even after consulting the lists, there's a costume wizard section that will offer up suggestions based on your preferences when it comes to spookiness and uniqueness.
Most-searched Halloween costumes in the U.S.
- IT
- Witch
- Spider-Man
- Dinosaur
- Descendants
- Clown
- Fortnite
- Chucky
- 1980s
- Unicorn
Most searched costumes for couples
- Lilo and Stitch
- Bonnie and Clyde
- Cosmo and Wanda
- Adam and Eve
- Cheech and Chong
- Mario and Luigi
- Chucky and Tiffany
- Sonny and Cher
- Rick and Morty
- Phineas and Ferb
Most-searched “good-for-groups” costume searches
- Descendants
- Fortnite
- Stranger Things
- 1980s
- Toy Story
- Power Rangers
- Star Wars
- The Wizard of Oz
- Minecraft
- The Powerpuff Girls
Most-searched pet costumes
- Chucky dog costume
- Ewok dog costume
- Spider dog costume
- Pennywise dog costume
- Dinosaur dog costume
- UPS dog costume
- Demogorgon dog costume
- Shark dog costume
- Batman dog costume
- Ghost dog costume
Currently trending costumes for babies
- Banana
- Dalmatian
- Grinch
- Pennywise
- Stay Puft
- Starbucks
- Concha
- Pumpkin
- Deer
- Olaf
