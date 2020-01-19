GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Just because you're trying to be healthier this year, doesn't mean you have to forgo snacks. Registered dietitian Sarah Van Eerden from The McCahill Group showed us some healthy and delicious ideas.

She suggests focusing on whole foods and having multiple food groups.

You can also incorporate a dip with fruits and veggies.

Mix the following with these add-ins:

Hummus: pesto, pumpkin puree, chopped tomato and feta.

Greek yogurt: herbs, garlic and lemon, cinnamon.

Some other great options include: