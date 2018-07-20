GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Heart of West Michigan United Way is "stuffing the bus" with donated back-to-school supplies to ensure that local students start their new school year ready to learn.

Now in its 11th year, "Stuff the Bus" is a partnership between United Way and local businesses to gather backpacks, notebooks, pencils, glue sticks, scissors and all manner of back-to-school necessities for students. Supplies will be donated to elementary and middle school students in Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Wyoming, and Sparta school districts. Last year United Way collected over 50,000 items.

This annual collection drive will run now through August 6. If a company or organization would like to host a collection drive, they can register at hwmuw.org/stuffthebus. It’s easy to host a drive – simply place collection boxes throughout your office, promote it among your employees, and United Way will stop by (in a school bus) to pick up the items.

The public may drop off donations at Heart of West Michigan United Way, located at 118 Commerce Ave SW, Grand Rapids, and all Kent County Macatawa Bank locations.

Suggested donations include:

backpacks

#2 pencils

crayons

pens

washable markers

dry erase markers, highlighters

colored pencils

folders

3-ring binders

spiral notebooks

glue sticks

hand sanitizers

pencil boxes/bags

erasers

scissors

Post-It Notes

scientific calculators

Kleenex

Stuff the Bus is a collaboration of Heart of West Michigan United Way, Kent School Service Network (KSSN), Farmers Insurance, and Molina Healthcare.

