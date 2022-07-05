Holland mayor celebrates start of Tulip Time with collection of themed suits

Mayor Nathan Bocks has become known for his colorful and lively Tulip Time fashion.

HOLLAND, Mich. — During Tulip Time, you may notice people walking around town wearing Dutch costumes.

One of them is Nathan Bocks, the Mayor of Holland, and he has quite the collection.

Bocks has become known for his lively and colorful tulip time fashion.

“It's a wonderful way to attract people and get people to engage in conversation to ask questions because the guy in the tulip suit must know what's going on with Tulip Time," Bocks said.

He started as a tour guide for the festival and then joined the board of directors.

“Another member of the board of directors found this jacket on the internet and said 'you have to have this jacket, this looks so much like you,' so I ordered it, as far as I know, I have to look for it again. I can't find another one anywhere. And so, this has become kind of the signature jacket," Bocks said.

The mayor also has dozens of Dutch clogs and custom-made costumes created by local seamstresses and tailors.

“One of the great things about the Netherlands is people think that they're this very conservative, dour group of people, but they actually are very flashy. They love to show their wealth, they love to have really exciting things on their costumes.”

This year, the mayor is debuting a brand-new look two years in the making.

“It's an official style of clothing that was worn in the 1800s in the Netherlands. But it is the marking aisle of marking bridegroom. And we started it, we had it almost ready to go and then COVID hit, so we've been sitting on it for two years waiting to unveil it," Bocks said.

While Bocks has experienced Tulip Time for more than 35 years, he still feels enthusiasm and excitement for the spring festival.

“It's just a great opportunity to be able to get out and see your friends and neighbors and also see this amazing community through the eyes of people who don't live here.”

He’s got style, he’s got flair, if you see him out there say 'hi' to Mayor Nathan Bocks in the tulip blazer.

