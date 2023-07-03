$50,000 raised for Holland skating rink

The city of Holland says the proposed ice rink would be one of the largest in North America

HOLLAND, Mich. — The City of Holland has reached its goal to raise $50,000 to help pay for the proposed Holland Community Ice Skating Park.

The fundraising effort ended Sunday, July 2nd with a grand total of nearly $51,766. Holland City Manager Keith Van Beek, confirmed to 13 On Your Side that because the fundraising goal was met, The Michigan Economic Development Corporation will match with an additional $50,000.

“It was a fun way to get people involved in the project,” said Van Beek. “People are clearly excited.”

The Holland Community Ice Skating Park would be built on land near Lake Macatawa. It will include a large open ice rink “pond” and a ribbon of ice looping around a wooded landscape as well as a concession building. During the summer months the area will be used by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to host art, theater, music programs and more.

Although the overall cost of the project is still being determined, original estimates were close to $8 million. Van Beek says contractors are now crunching the final numbers and hope to have an updated dollar amount soon. Van Beek is planning to present the project to the Holland City Council before the end of summer.

The formal fundraising campaign has ended but people can still donate to the project through the Holland/Zeeland Community Foundation.

