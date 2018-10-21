GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Halloween is just around the corner and if you're still unsure of what your costume is or where to start, 13 ON YOUR SIDE is joined by a local makeup artist to help.

Tawwney Sayre, from Makeup by Tawwney, shows us two awesome, and easy, makeup looks that don't require too much skill or money.

For the unzipped face, you could pull the zipper of a pair of old jeans -- whether you find a pair from the Goodwill or an old pair of out your closet. Tawwney says the unzipped look doesn't have to be gory, you could use whatever you have at home to make it your own. And for the comic book look, Tawwney used face paints but you could also eyeliner pencils and eyeshadow.

If you're looking for even more inspiration for Halloween next week, Tawwney has taken on a 31-day Halloween challenge. Every day this month she's posted a different makeup look. Check out her Instagram for more looks.

Tips and Tricks for the Perfect Application

Start with a clean base

Always work on a freshly washed face with clean hands. Remove any excess dirt and oils before applying any makeup.

Get dressed ahead of time

Sounds crazy, but put your costume on before you do any makeup that way you don't have to worry about trying to get into after you've got your completed look on and anything prosthetics. To keep your costume from getting makeup on it, just throw an old t-shirt over it.

DIY your own scars

If you don't have any prosthetic scars, you can apply multiple coats of Elmer's Washable School Glue Stick in Disappearing Purple. Let each later dry clear before apply the next. Carve your scar into your desired number of layers, cover with foundation or concealer and finish with powder.

Tissue as texture

If you do have liquid latex around, you can use household tissue to create texture. Apply the latex then as it gets tacky, rip up your tissue into small pieces and layer over the face. It doesn't have to be perfect as it will get covered with more latex and makeup. Add as much or as little as desired.

Fake blood

If you don't want to buy fake blood, you can make some right at home with corn starch and food coloring. Here's a handy recipe.

Use your eyeshadow palettes

Halloween is the perfect time to pull out any eyeshadow palettes you don't normally use. Use the palettes on your eyes, face and body to help create your look, instead of going out and buying new products.

Set your makeup

Sweat, rain and long nights of devilish fun can ruin your look -- so make sure you set your face! If you don't have a setting powder readily available, light dusting of baby powder can also do the trick. If you have a setting spray on hand, give yourself a couple spritzes to increase the longevity of your look.

