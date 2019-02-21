GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Powerful. A game-changer. Necessary. That's how many people describe the natural hair movement spreading through the Black community.

This weekend, in conjunction with Black History Month, local business owners are teaming up for the 'I Rock My Own' natural hair event. It's part of a two-day event exploring cultural identity through natural hair.

On Sunday Feb. 24th from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., professional photographers will be onsite at DeVos Place, capturing those unique hair stories through a lens.

The "I Rock My Own" panel discussion will be held Monday, Feb. 25th at Muse GR starting at 6 p.m.

Event organizers say this free community experience will help explore the journey of cultural identity through natural hair.