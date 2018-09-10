GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - When fall arrives each year, we break out the sweaters, the boots, scarves, and the bright colored decor to make our homes more cozy. One of the big things that makes it's way into so many homes each fall is a pumpkin.

Sheila Wood Bennett from Consider It Done has some great ways to have fun with them this fall, including safe ways to decorate them with your kids, and what to do with those leftover seeds if you decide to make jack-o-lanterns.

Roasting Pumpkin seeds:

Season the seeds any way you like. If you want savory, you can pick cumin. If you want sweet, cinnamon sugar is a good option. Pumpkin seeds are good for you too.

What you need:

Pumpkin

Carving knife

collander/strainer

Baking sheet or stone

1 Tbs. of vegetable oil

1 tsp. table salt/ kosher salt

Directions:

Rinse and pat dry seeds Put vegetable oil on baking sheet and spread seeds on top in a thin single layer. Sprinkle salt on seeds. Add other seasonings as desired. Bake at 300 degrees for 20-25 minutes. Eat as is, or at them to salads, trail mixes, whatever you would like.

*** For extra crispy seeds, boil them in salted water for 10 minutes before seasoning and baking.

