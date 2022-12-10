Rock'N The Runway GR breast cancer fundraiser set for November

This breast cancer fundraiser will showcase fashion for a cause and bring awareness to breast cancer resources for the community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking for a way to spruce up your wardrobe and help in the fight against breast cancer, then you'll want to mark Saturday, Nov. 5 on your calendar.

Rock'N the Runway GR is celebrating 13 years!

The show will be in person and it's going national with designers from Grand Rapids, Chicago and other cities showcasing their clothing. This year every breast cancer survivor attending the event will be recognized in a special way.

Rock'N The Runway GR creator Veverly Austin says money raised from the event will go to help both survivors and those fighting breast cancer, especially in minority communities.

"We use fashion to increase awareness especially in the African American and Latino communities. So we really want to make sure the awareness is heightened," said Austin.

One of Veverly's biggest concerns is getting information out to the black and brown communities because they continue to have the highest death rate when it come to breast cancer, "We know that the statistics are showing us that we're less likely to be detected and when we detect it in the urban community, we are have a higher risk of dying. And I think that is because of the lack of information and knowing where to go knowing what to do, knowing who to ask who to call. And that's one of the key things that we try to do with Rock'N The Runway is to make sure that people are aware of where to go, what to do, who to ask and who to call."

Veverly Austin will also be showcasing her designs from her Confident Wear Boutique.

