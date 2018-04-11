Each year when the weather gets cold and growing things show off their fall colors, there are some things gardeners have to do in order to make sure they get a good start in the spring. By making sure the foundation of the garden is solid, gardeners can hit the ground running when the weather gets warmer.

Urban Roots, the community garden and market in Grand Rapids' Madison neighborhood is inviting the community to help get their garden ready for the snow. The event will involve putting away trellises, clearing old plants, planting garlic, planting a cover crop, reestablishing the planting beds, and putting down mulch. There will be hot apple cider and a bonfire so come out and participate for however long you can.

It is happening Wednesday, November 8 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Urban Roots' garden on Madison.

You can learn more about Urban Roots on their website. The community farm, market and education center was created in 2013 and continues to serve the community in new ways.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM