Jay and Meredith go head-to-head with Super Bowl Dips

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Super Bowl is just a few days away but Friday morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE is already getting into the competitive spirit with a little challenge of our own.

Morning show anchors Jay Plyburn and Meredith TerHaar went head-to-head with some of their game-day favorites.

Jay, who tries to eat vegan as often as possible, stayed on-brand with his Garden Fresh Veggie Salsa.

Garden Fresh Veggie Salsa Recipe

INGREDIENTS

4 Roma tomatoes

1 red onion

2 jalapenos

3 cloves garlic

2 cans whole kernel corn

2 cans black beans

cilantro

DIRECTIONS:

Chop all ingredients, mix everything together, then add 2 TBSP fresh lime juice, salt, pepper, and cumin.

Meredith made a family favorite that she called Linebacker Chicken Dip "because it's such a hit" with everyone.

Linebacker Chicken Dip Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

8 oz cream cheese

1 cup sour cream

1 cup mayonnaise

1 7oz can of green chilies

12 oz shredded cheddar cheese

1 12.5 oz can of chicken breast

DIRECTIONS:

Combine all ingredients together in a 9x13 pan and bake for 30-35 minutes at 350 degrees.

So who won?

In the end, producer Kayanah chose Meredith's dip as the winner saying "You can't beat that chicken and cheese combo, everyone loves cheese."

