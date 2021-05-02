Jay and Meredith go head-to-head with Super Bowl Dips

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Super Bowl is just a few days away but Friday morning 13 ON YOUR SIDE is already getting into the competitive spirit with a little challenge of our own.
Morning show anchors Jay Plyburn and Meredith TerHaar went head-to-head with some of their game-day favorites.
Jay, who tries to eat vegan as often as possible, stayed on-brand with his Garden Fresh Veggie Salsa.
Garden Fresh Veggie Salsa Recipe
INGREDIENTS
4 Roma tomatoes
1 red onion
2 jalapenos
3 cloves garlic
2 cans whole kernel corn
2 cans black beans
cilantro
DIRECTIONS:
Chop all ingredients, mix everything together, then add 2 TBSP fresh lime juice, salt, pepper, and cumin.
Meredith made a family favorite that she called Linebacker Chicken Dip "because it's such a hit" with everyone.
Linebacker Chicken Dip Recipe
INGREDIENTS:
8 oz cream cheese
1 cup sour cream
1 cup mayonnaise
1 7oz can of green chilies
12 oz shredded cheddar cheese
1 12.5 oz can of chicken breast
DIRECTIONS:
Combine all ingredients together in a 9x13 pan and bake for 30-35 minutes at 350 degrees.
So who won?
In the end, producer Kayanah chose Meredith's dip as the winner saying "You can't beat that chicken and cheese combo, everyone loves cheese."
