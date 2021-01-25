Jeni's Ice Cream introduces a new flavor: Everything Bagel

The flavor you never knew you wanted: Everything Bagel.

On Monday, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams launched a new flavor you never knew you wanted: Everything Bagel.

The popular ice cream brand made the big announcement on Twitter and tweeted, "It's schmear!"

It’s schmear! The flavor you never knew you wanted: Everything Bagel.



Buttery streusel laden with sesame, poppy seeds—and yes, onions and garlic—woven throughout cream cheese ice cream.



Now available by the pint online, in shops, and for local delivery via the Jeni’s app. pic.twitter.com/b98aiREJxw — Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams (@jenisicecreams) January 25, 2021

The ingredients include "buttery streusel laden with sesame, poppy seeds and yes, onions and garlic woven throughout cream cheese ice cream."

"There are rare moments when we create a flavor so shockingly good the Jeni's kitchen looks like a soundless rave. We can't help but dance. Shimmy. Feel the flavor in our bones," Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream said on their website. "This is one of those ice creams. A soul-shaking, dancing-with-no-music kind of delicious...An ice cream acceptable to eat any time of day."

The new "Everything Bagel" ice cream flavor is now available by the pint online, in shops, and for local delivery via the Jeni's app.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.