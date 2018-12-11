COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Kent District Library is hoping to inspire more people to become involved in the STEM fields.

On Friday and Saturday, November 16 and 17, the KDL Lab Experience Extravaganza is happening at the KDL Service and Meeting Center, located at at 814 W. River Center Dr. NE, in Comstock Park.

On Friday the event is happening from 6 until 8 p.m. and on Saturday the event is from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The event is free and geared toward kids 6 and older.

Kids who participate will have the chance to hear from talented STEM and STEAM leaders in the community like the Director of Science for the Grand Rapids Public Museum, Dr. Stephanie Ogren, the East Grand Rapids Robotics Team, and people from the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology.

KDL is also partnering with Geek Group for late-night events to help encourage the community to become more involved in STEM fields.

