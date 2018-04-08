LOWELL, Mich. -- Bring on the elephant ears! The Kent County Youth Fair is this week, and it will be packed with activities for the family.

Bruce Doll, Vice President of the fair, along with Senior Queen Brittany Perry, came in studio to talk about the events.

One of the beloved attractions is the Ag Adventure barn - a place to learn about agriculture and milk Kaycee the cow.

Have you ever seen a tractor square dance? That's one of the free entertainment events at the fair, along with an antique tractor pull and draft horse pull. There will also be racing pigs, a Ninja gym and princess tea party.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department is offering free road and boating safety classes. Sign up at kcyf.org.

Check out all the events at the 2018 Kent County Youth Fair.

The fair is $6 a day for parking or $18 for the week. The fair runs through Saturday, August 11.

