Up to 80% of the learning children do is through their eyes, so undiagnosed or untreated vision problems can have far-reaching effects on their education and ability to socialize.

Experts estimate that 10% of preschoolers have vision problems significant enough to impact learning, and some children with vision problems are being misdiagnosed with ADD.

Signs of Eye and Vision Problems

Frequent eye rubbing or blinking

Short attention span

Avoiding reading and other close activities

Frequent headaches

Covering one eye

Tilting the head to one side

Holding reading materials close to the face

An eye turning in or out

Seeing double

Losing place when reading

Difficulty remembering what he or she read

