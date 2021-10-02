GorillaGlueGirl: She's flying to LA for treatment; Gorilla Glue's response; celebrity support & more

Created two days ago, Tessica's GoFundme page has raised more than $18,000 from about 1,100 donors, making the average donation about $15. The goal was $1,500.

NEW ORLEANS — For days, there has been a huge online interest in the latest update on #GorillaGlueGirl, mostly people expressing concern and donating money to help the woman who spent almost a day in the emergency room.

A Beverly Hills plastic surgeon offered Tessica Brown to administer a $12,000, 2-to-3 day procedure, free of charge, that would completely remove the glue, TMZ reported.

The Louisiana woman went social media viral after she struggled with having the same hairdo for a month — thanks to using a product that the manufacturer called a permanent adhesive.

✈️Flying to LA✈️

After going to a New Orleans area hospital for treatment, there's been little news about Tessica, but Wednesday an Instagram post of hers asked followers to wish her safe travels as she flys to Los Angeles for treatment.

Dr. Michael Obeng, the plastic surgeon, told TMZ he can fix Tessica's problem, perhaps with medical-grade glue remover.

Tessica said on Tiktok she used Gorilla Glue Spray about a month before she shared her story. Reports said she washed her hair 15 times, rubbing shampoo into her hair wouldn't even lather.

Support from Chance the Rapper

Among the many tweets and memes expressing concern for Tessica or interest in her dilemma, a significant portion has been helpful, and that caught the eye of Chance the Rapper.

Admitting to laughing at some point while watching #GorillaGlueGirl videos, Chance said on Twitter that he was glad to see people actually supporting Tessica through her ordeal.

"I could tell shorty genuinely didn't know she had put one of the world's most powerful adhesives in her (stuff)," the Rapper said. "I hope she recovers well."

I’m glad mfs actually supporting her thru this. When I watched the video the second time it was hard to laugh cause I could tell shorty genuinely didn’t know she had put one of the worlds most powerful adhesives in her shit. I hope she recovers well 🙏🏾 #gorillagluegirl — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 6, 2021

Created two days ago, Tessica's GoFundme page has raised more than $18,000 from about 1,100 donors, making the average donation about $15.

Gorilla Glue's response

Reports said Tessica hired an attorney to weigh her legal options as she struggled to get Gorilla Glue Spray out of her hair for days.

Gorilla Glue posted an official statement Twitter, saying the company was "very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident."

Noting that their product wasn't meant to be used on hair, Gorilla Glue said the situation is very unique, and wished her the best.

"This product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent," the statement said. "Our spray adhesive states in the warning label 'do not swallow. Do no get in eyes, on skin or on clothing.' "

We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best. pic.twitter.com/SoCvwxdrGc — Gorilla Glue (@GorillaGlue) February 8, 2021

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.