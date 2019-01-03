Every week during Lent, St. Alphonsus Parish offers dinner to the people of West Michigan. The parish serves about 1000 people every week during the Lenten season with dine in and carry out options of fried and baked fish. You even have the option of walleye.

More than 75 volunteers work on the event each week, including senior program, school families, and local Boy Scouts.

Everyone, even those who don't participate in Lent are welcome to stop by and grab a plate. It's the parish's biggest fundraiser of the year. The money brought in by the sales at the fish fries is used to support the parish and parishioner needs all year long.

You can see what else is available each week on their website.

