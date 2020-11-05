GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When a lot of your sales depend on events that have been canceled, it can be difficult to make ends meet. Zenobia Taylor-Weiss turned it into an opportunity to help support other businesses like her own. Cellar Door Preserves has teamed up with other sellers to create care packages.

You can purchase one or more online, and use them yourself, or send to someone you care about. Each month's care package is different, but they all include preserves, a candle, a tea towel, tea, a mug, hand cream, soap, cozy socks, and tasty treats. The value of the items inside adds up to more than the cost you will pay for the box. You can order one here.

If you are more interested in making #quarantinis you can order a kit for that as well.

