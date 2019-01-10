Beer City USA is also home to some amazing spirits. Long Road Distillers is taking the two and creating a new line of whiskey.

The fifth in the series is a collaboration between Long Road Distillers and Brewery Vivant, called Big Red Coq Malt Whiskey.

All whiskeys in the series are created using the mash from local breweries. Once the spirit is distilled, it is aged in new American Oak barrels for 12 to 24 months.

The other whiskeys in the series include Mitten Country Strong IPA (in partnership with The Mitten Brewing Company), Perrin Black (in partnership with Perrin Brewing Company), Harmony Black Squirrel Peated Porter (in partnership with Harmony Brewing Company/Harmony Hall), and Greyline Solshine (in partnership with Greyline Brewing Company).

