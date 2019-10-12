GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in the United States have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, on a typical day, domestic violence hotlines receive approximately 21,000 calls.

A popular Westside Brewery hopes to reduce those numbers. The Mitten is teaming up with Safe Haven Ministries for a project called “Love Shouldn’t Hurt." The mission is to put an end to domestic violence. Chris Andrus, the co-owner of The Mitten, along with Safe Haven Executive Director and Director of Development Renee Rivard joined us to talk about an upcoming event.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.