LOWELL, Michigan — Get your holiday shopping started in Lowell this weekend during the 28th Annual Christmas Through Lowell event.

It's happening from Friday, Nov. 15 to Sunday, Nov. 17.

You have the chance to tour more than 50 unique homes and businesses which will showcase more than 350 artists and crafters.

Items for sale include Christmas decorations, art, antiques, candles, knitted crafts, bags, rugs and quilts.

For more information and maps, visit the Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce website.

