GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Breakout your cape and head down to John Ball Zoo! That's where you can meet some of your favorite superheros Saturday, June 22.

Heroes will be around to say hi and take pictures. There will also be a superhero obstacle course, superhero-themed treats and capes and masks you can buy! It's all happening from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed, ready to save the world!

