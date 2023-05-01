Memorable moments from Meredith TerHaar's time at 13 OYS

From baby goats to Joshua Vinson's now famous "vroom" blooper, there were plenty of fun clips to choose from!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After 20 years in local news, Meredith TerHaar announced on Wednesday that her last day at 13 ON YOUR SIDE will be Friday.

On Thursday, the 13 OYS Morning team looked back at some memorable on-air moments with Meredith over the years—from her funniest moments to our favorite bloopers. With clips featuring baby goats, Joshua Vinson's now famous "vroom" blooper and more, there were plenty of fun clips to choose from!

Meredith's journalism career began at 13 ON YOUR SIDE as the morning show associate producer during her final semester of her senior year at Hope College. She would go on to produce the noon news and then started two weekly on-air franchises that aired in during the station's weekend morning news that she launched alongside Jennifer Pascua.

Meredith's love for interviewing people and amplifying their voices led to a nationwide job search that landed her and her husband Eric in Panama City Beach, FL where Meredith started as the 5 p.m. news producer, anchor and 10 p.m. reporter. She was eventually promoted to morning news anchor and ended her time on the Emerald Coast as assistant news director.

TerHaar and her husband moved back to West Michigan when she accepted the role of Weekend Morning News anchor in 2014. TerHaar was named Weekday Morning News anchor in 2020.

Meredith is excited to become a Communications Specialist with Corewell Health.

