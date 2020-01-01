GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — We've all probably been there -- someone in the office just said "happy hour."

Now the team is headed out for after-work drinks, but a couple of beers at one of Grand Rapids' many breweries, pubs or distilleries can add up quickly.

According to a survey on Alcohol.org about one-third of American workers think work drinks with colleagues is good team bonding, leading people to spend more than $3,000 a year on after-work drinks.

Michiganders spend $1,741 a year on drinks with colleagues, according to the survey.

