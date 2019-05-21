MUSKEGON, Mich. - Summer? Is that you?

Michigan's largest amusement and water park has announced it's opening for the 2019 season on May 25.

Opening weekend at Michigan's Adventure includes the 15th annual Tribute to the Armed Forces on May 26 and 27, with free admission for active and retired U.S. military personnel to both sides of the park. Their family members can get discounted ticket pricing.

The Funland Farm has returned for a fourth season, complete with furry friends including a miniature donkey, goats, a miniature horse, alpaca, llamas, chickens and more.

RELATED: Michigan's Adventure, DNR working to fill seasonal positions

Early season at the park will offer a variety of special events to guests, including American Heroes Week, Season Pass Holder Preview Evening, Scout Days, Coaster Campout and special youth events. Michigan’s Adventure will be open on May 22 for Physics Day. Students from around the state will visit the amusement park and put the skills that they learned in the classroom to work while riding thrill rides and roller coasters.

Guests can purchase a Michigan’s Adventure Season Pass online for only $99 through May 27. This is the lowest price of the season. Get your tickets and season passes now.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.