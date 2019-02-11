KENTWOOD, Mich. — Cheesecake has arrived. The Cheesecake Factory, part of the redevelopment of Woodland Mall in Kentwood is almost ready for customers. The dining anchor of updated mall, the new location is only the second in Michigan. The Cheesecake factory is known around the world for its extensive menu, big portions, and of course, desserts. Diners can get brunch on the weekend, choose from more than 250 menu items, and indulge in more than 50 desserts.

The doors open on Tuesday, November 5 at 5:00 p.m. We here at 13 ON YOUR SIDE got a sneak peek at what's in store on Tuesday.

