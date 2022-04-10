Gilmore Car Museum offering Model T Ford driving experience

Get behind the wheel of an authentic Model T at the Gilmore Car Museum.

HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. — The Model T Ford went into production more than 100 years ago.

You can now sign up now to experience driving one at the Gilmore Car Museum.

The Model T was built from 1908 to 1927. For nearly 19 years, more than 15 million were made in different styles, including a snowmobile.

”There were literally hundreds of people trying to produce automobiles in the early days," said Jim Hart, antique vehicle mechanic. "But the Model T was built out of higher spring steel, it was made simple and it was affordable."

As one of the first mass-production vehicles on the market, Henry Ford’s goal was to make a universal car.

“He didn't invent the assembly line. He did, however, refine it about 1913, and could produce more cars. And of course, the more cars he produced, the cheaper he could sell," Hart said.

The authentic depot hack or taxi is just one example of the vehicle's lasting legacy.

"An entrepreneur would buy a Model T because it was inexpensive. He would build his body on the back, in this particular case to haul people and luggage. And he would wait at the train station," Hart said.

The vehicle was revolutionary at the time, operated by three foot pedals, one hand lever and two hand controls on the steering wheel.

The Gilmore Car Museum offers a fun hands-on Model T driving experience.

The three-and-a-half hour class includes a history tour and driving lesson.

In 1927, a ceremony was held to mark the end of production of the Model T which was followed up by the Model A, examples which you can see at a recreated Ford Dealership at the museum.

It was the end of an era, but one you can experience by stepping back in time at the Gilmore Car Museum.

The Model T was first tested by Henry Ford himself, who drove one on a hunting trip to Wisconsin and Northern Michigan.

To sign up for a class at the Gilmore Car Museum, click here.

