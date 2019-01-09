ROCKFORD, Mich — It's time to put the tire to the trail for a good cause!

The inaugural Luton Park Time Trial is coming up on Sept. 8 in Rockford.

Matt Schmuker decided to have a race dedicated to raising awareness for Pitt Hopkins Syndrome because his daughter, Emma, has been diagnosed with the disorder.

Pitt Hopkins Syndrome is a neurodevelopmental disorder and there are currently no treatments available for it. Funds from the race will go to the Pitt Hopkins Research Foundation.

Participants can race either an eight-mile or 16-mile loop. Races will be divided by age group and expertise. Beginners are encouraged to attend. There will even be a kids race for those ages 11 and under.

To sign up for the race, head to Luton Park Time Trial.

