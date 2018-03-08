The Ms. Wheelchair pageant is happening this week in Grand Rapids. The event is going on at the Amway Grand Plaza from July 30 through August 5.

The president of Ms. Wheelchair America is also in town. Shelly Loose, who became a quadriplegic 31 years ago. She credits a study at Mary Free Bed with helping her complete a handcycle 5-k. An exercise intervention study helped her regain her strength, and she wants to share the results with all the women competing.

This is the fourth straight year the Ms. Wheelchair America competition is being held in Grand Rapids.

