MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. —

A Muskegon Heights boy has been taking it upon himself to improve his neighborhood, one pothole at a time.

RELATED: Fixing 'the damn roads' himself: Boy filling potholes in Muskegon Heights

Now he's getting some help. Initially, the 12-year-old was using dirt from his backyard to even out the road.

“He's just a good kid with a big heart, and he just wants to help,” said Trinell Scott, his mom. “He loves the city, and he loves being around here, so he just wants it to look nice, that's all.”

There are potholes plaguing the road they live on.

One of those potholes caused $500 in damage to her car, so her son Monte grabbed his shovel and got to work.

But the Muskegon Heights Police Chief, acknowledges a few holes in Monte’s plan.

“Are we proud of him? Oh my word, we are proud of him,” Chief Joseph Thomas said. “I'm a little bit concerned because a young person is in the streets. You could easily get run over."

He also touched on Monte’s methods.

"I hate to see his little work go for not, because I talked to the Department of Public Works, they went out and took his dirt out, and they actually patched the hole the way it should be. Because it's not really just putting dirt in it,” Thomas said.

Scott said crews were out Monday morning to take care of the potholes her son was filling at the end of her block. They are improvements she believes are thanks, in part to her son.

“We all want Monte to stay safe in his endeavors to help beautify the City of Muskegon Heights,” Scott said.

Potholes are only part of Monte’s efforts. He also rakes, mows and removes snow to help seniors in his neighborhood.

If you’d like to support Monte, you can contribute to his GoFundMe.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now .