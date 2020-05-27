Blast off | A Grand Rapids Woman’s record setting journey in space

Christian Koch not only took part in the first all women’s space walk, she now holds the record for longest single continuous stay in space for a woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's true what they say: A trip away from home really does make you realize what's important.

"The first thing I did was go to the beach," says Grand Rapids native Christian Koch. "Just standing in the water feeling the sand on my feet, and feeling the wind was incredible."

There's a good chance you'd feel that too if you've went where Koch went. You see she didn't just leave her city, she left earth.

"You know I think there is an effect that happens when you see the earth from above," she explains. "You see the earth and the backdrop of the universal stage and kind of where it sits in that bigger picture."

While it was a humbling experience for the 41-year-old, her ten months in space were also historic.

As an Astronaut aboard the Internal Space Station, not only did she take part in the first ever all-female spacewalk, she also tallied 328 days in orbit, the longest single continuous stay in space for a woman.

"I think one of the bigger perspectives that I took away is that I might be inspiring those future explorers and be that person to them that my heroes were to me when I was younger," she says.

Koch grew up in Comstock Park. She came from a family of farmers. Sometimes at night, she would out head out to the fields and look up the sky. She says it was there where her dreams of becoming an Astronaut began to blast off.

"You know that really was a part of it," she says with a smile. "Those beautiful blue skies were the things that really ignited my spark, my desire to explore, and my kind of fascination with the universe."

Koch became an Astronaut in 2013. After six long years she finally made it off the planet in March of 2019. Even though she's been home now for only a couple months, she can't wait to get up there again.

"My goal from the beginning was just to contribute," Koch says. "I've held this program in high regard my whole life, if I can continue contributing, that's where I'll be."

Work may take Christina Cook to the stars, but even far away from home, on just the right night, she can gaze down with gratitude, to Grand Rapids, the place where it all began.

