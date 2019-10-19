GRAND HAVEN, Mich — National Sweetest Day is Oct. 19 and to what better way to celebrate than with sweet gifts like chocolate!
Chocolates by Grimaldi is the perfect place to find a chocolate treat. All their products are handmade using chocolate with no preservatives, minimal waxes and high-fructose corn syrup.
During the week, Chocolates by Grimaldi offers tours of their factory. Learn about the chocolate they source and see how their treats are made.
The shop also offers a creative chocolate class and a chocolate team building activity. Head to Chocolates by Grimaldi Events for more.
