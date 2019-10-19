GRAND HAVEN, Mich — National Sweetest Day is Oct. 19 and to what better way to celebrate than with sweet gifts like chocolate!

Chocolates by Grimaldi is the perfect place to find a chocolate treat. All their products are handmade using chocolate with no preservatives, minimal waxes and high-fructose corn syrup.

CHOCOLATES by GRIMALDI Sweetest Day is tomorrow! Don't be caught empty handed! Stop in and give the perfect gift...Chocolate! Open F 9-6:00p, Sat 10-5:00p #sweetestday #everyoneloveschocolate #shoplocal

During the week, Chocolates by Grimaldi offers tours of their factory. Learn about the chocolate they source and see how their treats are made.

The shop also offers a creative chocolate class and a chocolate team building activity. Head to Chocolates by Grimaldi Events for more.

