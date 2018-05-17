GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Are you ready to invest in yourself? Are you looking for strategic ways to build your company’s ability to innovate and become more competitive in today’s global marketplace?

Discover Your Best Life shows you how to unlock your own innovative potential and those of the people around you.

Author Mike Hintz is a business consultant and Grand Rapids area native. He's President of Northlink Consulting. A book signing is happening next Thursday, May 24th at 6pm at Books and Mortar bookstore at 955 Cherry Street, SE in Grand Rapids.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM