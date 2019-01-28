GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — January is often the time of year when we think about what we want to accomplish in the next 12 months, and what we failed to do in the last 12. If you are looking for some simple ways to up the appeal of your home and make you feel accomplished at the same time, there are several ways you can do that.

First, don't wait for the snow to go away, instead work on the inside by hanging curtains and wall decor. This adds your personal style to a space without requiring a contractor to demolish it first. All you need to hang pictures is a hanger, nails, and a level. If they are heavy, you might need a drill, screws and drywall anchors. By taking 20 minutes to get some fun things on the walls you can really brighten up a room.

Second, install a smart thermostat. This can help you save money on your heating and cooling bills. All you need is a new thermostat and a screwdriver. Once it's installed, the new tech can regulate your heat or air conditioning so that you aren't wasting the energy when you aren't home, or if you forget to turn the heat down when you head to bed.

Third, once the winter cold has passed you can really upgrade your home's aesthetic by repairing the deck. Give it a cleaning, then make sure there are no nails or screws popping up, or rotten boards. If you need to, you can replace individual boards. When the basics are done, get some stain and have at it. When you are done your deck will look brand new.

Fourth, give the outside of your house a good scrub and a makeover. Use a pressure washer to brighten up the siding and make your driveway look brand new. Then, get some bright flowers in cute flower pots for your front door.

