COMSTOCK PARK, Mich — Olga's Kitchen is adding a new location in Comstock Park. The new restaurant will be a fast-casual model called Olga's Fresh Grille, and will have a set up much like you might find at a Panera Bread. The new location is slated to open in spring of 2020 on Alpine Avenue north of 4 Mile Road.

The new location's opening also corresponds to the 50th anniversary of Olga's Kitchen. As part of the celebration, Executive Chef Chris Amicucci is bringing back a favorite, Olga's Mediterranean Spinach and Feta Soup.

The Alpine location will be a alternative to other Olga's Kitchen locations which include a full dining experience. Olga's Fresh Grille will have a limited menu, and is only the second of it's kind in Michigan. The company is also looking into other dining options and concepts within the coming year.

If you would like to apply for a job at the new Alpine location, you can do so on the company's website.

