Ottawa Hills Students to have art displayed at 50 McDonald's in Michigan

Sophomore KaHari King won the A Celebration of Culture & Community competition. He gets a scholarship, and his school gets funding for Fine Arts.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In the coming weeks, a trip to the drive-through will include a bit more beauty than it has before. A billboard-sized mural will be on display outside of McDonald's drive-thru locations all around Michigan, including four locations in Grand Rapids.

The Mural was created by KaHari King, a sophomore at Grand Rapids' Ottawa Hills High School. King and his classmates participated in the McDonald's of Michigan "Celebration of Culture & Community" Program, submitting artwork that would go up against students from Flint, Saginaw and Detroit. There were winners selected from each region whose art will be displayed inside their local restaurants, but KaHari took the top prize.

His piece was created in the digital medium. every part of the background is a head. Each head is unique, whether it's skin tone, hair color or accessories - KaHari says it's meant to show diversity. Overlaid on top of the heads is the state of Michigan, and above that what he calls a Graffiti-font, the word "Freedom" is proudly displayed.

"I wanted to start with this one," King said, pointing to the head in the center. "I think it’s the most powerful image on this because it’s an African American in a world around other Americans."

He's still wrapping his head around all of it. More than just having his art on display, he also took home a $1,500 scholarship. Ottawa Hills also received a thousand dollars to put towards the fine arts budget.

"It’s definitely more than just a decorative piece of art," Said Tiffany Oliver, KaHari's art teacher at Ottawa Hills. "Things or places or feelings or thoughts that you cant put on paper in words can be displayed visually."

The Drive-Thru billboard murals aren't up yet, but a signed version of Kahari's piece is on display at the McDonald's restaurant at 415 28th St SE. Once the billboards go up, there will be 50 locations around Michigan, including these in six Grand Rapids: