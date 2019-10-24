GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's a spookiest time of the year -- especially for kids with parents that steal their candy!

Whether it be sneaking a sweet treat while the kids are asleep or "checking the quality," about 72% of parents admit to candy theft according to a recent Wallethub study.

More spooky statistics from Wallethub, only about 29% of Americans plan on taking their kids trick-or-treating in the first place.

Other tidbits from the study:

Americans are estimated to spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year and $3.2 billion on costumes.

69% of Americans plan to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters.

36% of parents think 12 or 13 years old is old enough to trick-of-treat alone.

Halloween house fired will cause an estimate $11 million in direct property damage each year.

