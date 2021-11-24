A Fruitport Landmark in need of divine intervention.

FRUITPORT, Mich. — It’s funny how if you deviate from your daily routine, you might discover some treasures.

That’s what happened to me recently near my home on the Lakeshore. I zigged when I usually zag and discovered a weather-beaten church about two miles from my home.

I said to myself “There is a story there,” and boy was I right.

After weeks of research, I discovered the church had been built in 1890. It served as a house of worship for many until the early 1960’s when the congregation outgrew it and built a larger home a mile away.

In 1983 it became the home of 'Diane's Dance Studio.'

“I used to have the best dance recitals here,” Diane Braun-Cotie remembers.

After a series of personal and professional challenges, she was forced to close the studio.

It has been in disrepair for more than a decade. After some criticism by a few in the community for her reluctance to sell, she says the time has now come.

“I retired after 30 years, I would like to get rid of it,” she tells me.

It will need a lot of repairs to restore it to its former glory.

Alex Vicker is a former student turned instructor at the Studio.

“I hope somebody rescues this place, it’s an iconic piece of history,” she says.

