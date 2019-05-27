If you are looking for an excuse to hit the links on June 7, look no more. The fifth annual Putts for Paws event is happening that morning, benefiting Harbor Humane Society.

The charity golf outing is $280 and includes 18 holes of golf, breakfast, lunch, a bloody mary bar, contests, and prizes for four people. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with the shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Everything is at Winding Creek Golf Club. Team registration is due by Monday, June 3.

Harbor Humane Society is also offering summer camps. There are different camps for different age groups, each with its own focus.

Spark Camp is for kids ages 8-11.

June 17-21 or August 5-9

9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m..

$140/child

This paw-some camp engages campers with a new theme every day. We will explore topics like wildlife, animals in our community, responsible pet care, and much more! This exciting 5-day camp will have lots of animal interaction, crafts, presentations, and games. If you have already taken this camp – that’s okay, it changes every year!

Spark Kids Academy is for kids ages 11-15.

June 24-28

9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

$140/child

Spend an action packed week at HHS learning the in’s and out’s of volunteering! This week will focus on training campers how to care for shelter animals and then putting those skills into action. All graduates will be granted a one-year membership to our Junior Volunteer Club. This means you can volunteer during specified days & times with other animal loving kids!

Animal Art Camp has two options, one for kids ages 6-9 and one for kids age 10-14.

July 15-17, 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m (younger age group)

July 31-August 2, 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. (older age group)

$75/child

Do you love creating art and love animals just as much? This camp is for you! This 3 day, fantastically fun camp is filled with all things animal arts and crafts. Each day will include a paw-some craft as well as lots of animal time! It’s truly a purrfect camp for any aspiring artist that also loves furry friends!

Jr. Vet Career Camp is for kids 11-15.

August 12-16

9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

$140/child

Do you dream of working with animals when you grow up? Then this camp is for you! This camp will teach kids about different careers in animal work. Kids will have opportunity to learn what it takes to be a veterinarian, groomer, dog trainer, and much more! They will also explore the world of “working” animals! Each day will feature animal interactions, presentations and games!

If you would rather sponsor part of the event, you can email development@harborhumane.org and speak to the event organizers. You can be a Hole Sponsor, a Tee Sponsor, a lunch sponsor, or even help sponsor this event as well as another upcoming event called Ales for Tails which takes place on July 19. Tickets are also available for that event.

