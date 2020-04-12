Early Morning Rush: Dec. 4, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

NATIONAL GUARD EXTENSION | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer secured the extension of the Michigan National Guard for the state's COVID-19 response through March 31, 2021. The extension, Title 31 authority, allows Guard members to receive federal pay and benefits and was previously set to expire on Dec. 31, 2020.

COVID TESTING & FLU SHOTS | There will be a free COVID-19 testing and flu shot event tomorrow. It's hosted by Cherry Health and several organizations in the city and happening at a church on Grand Rapids' southeast side from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

STIMULUS TALKS | Progress is being made on a new federal stimulus bill. The $908 billion bipartisan relief package is gaining momentum, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke on the phone Thursday. Pelosi has already endorsed the framework and McConnell says a compromise is in reach.

FORECAST | Seasonable temperatures and low snow chances continue through the weekend. Get the full forecast here.

