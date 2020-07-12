Early Morning Rush: Dec. 7, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

STIMULUS BILL EXPECTED | Another coronavirus relief bill is expected to be released today. The $908 billion aid package is set to provide roughly $300 in extra federal weekly unemployment benefits, but it will not include another round of $1,200 direct payments to most Americans. The bill will be attached to a larger year-end spending bill that will need to pass before this weekend to avoid a government shutdown.

GIULIANI HAS COVID | Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's lawyer and former New York City mayor, has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the latest in Trump's inner circle to contract the disease that's surging across the U.S.

VACCINE APPROVAL THIS WEEK | Final preparations are underway as the first coronavirus vaccine could be approved within days. An FDA committee is set to vote on emergency use authorization for the vaccine as early as Thursday. Once approved, the first shots could be administered within 24 hours.

FORECAST | Light snow and flurries possible this evening. Otherwise, a quiet weather pattern continues. Get the full forecast here.

