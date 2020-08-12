Early Morning Rush: Dec. 8, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

SHUTDOWN EXTENDED | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the current restrictions put in place by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for 12 more days. The State's three-week "pause" epidemic order was scheduled to end at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. However, Michigan hospital officials urged leaders to extend the pause through the holiday season.

REOPENING CRITERIA | The state also released some metrics it needs to see before lifting restrictions, including a decline in the positivity rate, a decline in the number of new cases, and a flat or declining rate in hospitalizations. While some metrics are currently declining, state officials say it could take another two weeks to see the full impact of the thanksgiving holiday.

FIRST VACCINES THIS MORNING | The first vaccines have been administered in the United Kingdom. England is the first country in the world to authorize and deploy a coronavirus vaccine. The British government says it can vaccinate 400,000 people in this first phase of the rollout. The FDA will meet this week to discuss the same emergency authorization in the United States.

