HOLLAND ROBBERIES | Authorities in Ottawa County are looking for the man who robbed a party store and a gas station in Holland Thursday night. Deputies attempted to find the suspect with a K9 unit, but they were unsuccessful.

PRIEST CHARGED | Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged a West Michigan priest with false imprisonment for locking a teenage boy in a janitor's room. Father Brian Stanley bound and gagged the boy and left him in the janitor's room for over an hour before letting him go. The AG's office called the type of incident a sexually motivated crime.

WWW SHOE SALE | The United Way Super Mega Warehouse Sale is back again and anyone interested in getting up to 70% Wolverine Worldwide brands may want to check it out. All the net proceeds from the one-day sale will be donated to United Way's Community Grant Fund.

FIGHTING ROBOCALLS | Americans get nearly 5 billion calls from scammers, telemarketers, debt collectors and others every month. Major phone companies are telling the country's state attorneys general that they will do more against robocalls.

CHEAP FLIGHTS | Friday is National Cheap Flight Day, which is the day that many airlines lower their ticket prices to compensate for the lull between end of summer travel and the start of holiday season travel. But are the tickets sold today the best deal?

FORECAST | Sunshine and comfortable humidity levels will stick around into the weekend. Today will be mostly sunny and mild.

