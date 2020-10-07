Early Morning Rush: Friday, July 10, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

MISSING KZOO WOMAN | Authorities in Kalamazoo are looking for missing woman. Alanda Gaines was was last known to be staying at a Motel 6, but she hasn't been seen or heard from since June 1.

TYSON, JBS DISCRIMINATION | Several worker advocacy organizations have filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging that meat processing companies Tyson and JBS have engage in racial discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic.

PALACE IMPLOSION | The Palace of Auburn Hills is set to be imploded on Saturday, July 11 at 8 a.m. The arena closed back in 2017, was sold in 2019, and demolition began back in March 2020.

US-131 CLOSURE | A portion of US-131 in southern Kent County will be closed while crews work on the 100th Street bridge. Starting Friday at 6 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday, the freeway will be closed for beam setting and traffic will use the off and on ramps at 100th Street to continue on US-131.

FORECAST | More rain will affect more areas Thursday night into Friday followed by less humid weekend weather. Get the full forecast.

