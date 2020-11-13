Early Morning Rush: Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

Here's what you need to know for Friday, Nov. 13

COVID-19 LATEST | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said during a press conference Thursday that the dramatic rise in cases may force her to issue new orders and restrictions. The governor urged people to seriously reconsider their Thanksgiving plans and to not gather in large groups. Michigan set a new daily high in COVID-19 cases Thursday with nearly 7,000 reported.

WHITMER KIDNAPPING PLOT | Newly released court documents are revealing more details on the plot to kidnap and kill Gov. Whitmer. According to WXYZ, the prosecutors say the plan was led by Adam Fox, who was living in Wyoming at the time of his arrest. The documents show a group of men were planning on taking over the Capitol building, televising a hostage situation, and executing "tyrants." So far, 14 men have been charged in the conspiracy.

TRUMP WINS LAWSUIT | A Pennsylvania judge has sided with President Donald Trump's campaign and ordered counties not to count a small number of mail-in or absentee ballots for which the voter didn't submit valid identification within six days after the Nov. 3 election. The judge's ruling affects ballots that may number a few thousand or fewer. Joe Biden holds a 60,000 vote margin in the state.

DEER SEASON | Firearm deer season begins this weekend. Hunters will take to the woods Sunday morning. Among the biggest changes this year -- it is no longer required to have an antlerless deer license. Hunters only need a deer or combo license to harvest a doe. The DNR says they've seen a 10% increase in hunters this year, including a 20% increase in female hunters.

FORECAST | Friday and Saturday will be dry before showers return Sunday. Get the full forecast here.

