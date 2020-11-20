Early Morning Rush: Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

SPECTRUM CAPACITY | Spectrum Health says it is worried hospitalizations will continue to rise over the next two weeks -- possibly even doubling by Dec. 1. The health system said it is working to increase capacity at West Michigan hospitals in anticipation of that possibility. Currently, Spectrum has 345 people hospitalized with the coronavirus.

VACCINE UPDATE | Michigan's top health official says the state is ready to distribute a vaccine when it becomes available. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said in a press conference Thursday that she has reviewed the vaccine trials and has trust in the FDA's process. She said the state is ready to work with hospitals and local health departments to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine when the time comes.

MI LAWMAKERS & TRUMP | President Donald Trump summoned Michigan's Republican legislative leaders to the White House for a meeting Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield. It was not immediately clear what the meeting would be about. Neither Shirkey nor Chatfield commented.

FORECAST | Friday will hold in the 50s, but seasonable 40s return for the weekend.

