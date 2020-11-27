Early Morning Rush: Friday, Nov. 27, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

MECOSTA ROBBERY | The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos of a suspect in an armed robbery. The robbery happened Thursday at the Davis Bridge General Store. The suspect took cash from the register and ran from the area.

BLACK FRIDAY | Black Friday is going to look very different this year because of the pandemic. Woodland Mall is implementing capacity limits and enhanced cleaning protocols. More shopping is expected to be done online, which means an increase of online scams.

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY | Tomorrow is Small Business Saturday and state leaders are asking Michiganders to kick the day off shopping local. The pandemic has many small businesses struggling to stay afloat. Last year, during Small Business Saturday, American spent nearly $20 billion at independent retails and restaurants.

NATIONAL TESTS POSTPONED | National reading and math tests are being postponed until 2022. Officials believe pushing back the test, hopefully to after the pandemic, will provide more accurate results. Last spring, state tests, which are federally mandated, were canceled as well.

FORECAST | Clouds gradually clear today, bringing plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures this weekend. Get the full forecast here.

