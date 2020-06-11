Early Morning Rush: Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

Here's a look at this morning's top stories.

PRESIDENTIAL RACE UPDATE | Two days since Nov. 3, President Donald Trump's path to reelection has become very narrow, though still possible. Joe Biden is urging supporters to stay calm and patient. The contests in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and North Carolina are still too close to call with votes still being tabulated Friday.

COVID-19 SURGE | For the third time this week, Michigan broke a record for highest daily COVID-19 cases reported. Thursday, the count shot up more than 5,700 cases shattering the record set the day before. Michigan's top health officer, Dr. Janeigh Khaldun, said at this rate the state could see 100 deaths per day by the end of December.

SANTA PARADE CANCELED | The Grand Rapids Santa Parade has been canceled this year. The cancellation was announced Thursday by the parade committee, which said it was due to the ongoing pandemic, safety of participants and spectators, and recent event restrictions in place.

FORECAST | Sunny skies and unseasonable warmth continue for several more days! Highs may break records from Saturday-Tuesday.

